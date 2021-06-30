PEACE-Gov’t has goodwill for the process

BY Nema Juma

The government has assured the general public and investors of full commitment to peace in the country.

This was said during the launching of the South Sudan Oil and power (SSOP) 2021 conference as one of the first large scale event to be held on the continent.

Speaking during the launch, the Minister of Presidential Minister of Presidential Affairs, Barnaba Marial Benjamin who represented President Salva Kiir Mayardit at the conference, said that the peace process was going on well, and it had brought all the opposition group together with the ruling party to form a transitional government of National Unity adding that a lot of good things had been done.

He however said that he was aware of what the social media was posting which claimed that there was no goodwill.

“I would like to assure the investors who are here that the transitional government of national unity and the head of the government President Salva Kiir has had and is having a tremendous good will to see that the process is truly being implanted and with commitment”

“We have done a lot of things if I count them you may think am getting out of oil politics but as investors you need to be assured that the country is becoming stable,” Dr.Benjamin added.

In his address, the National Minister of Petroleum, Pout Kang Chuol, said that the country continued to affirm oil cooperation with the Sudan, other region and the international business partner in the establishment of sovereign by working together and to exploit its resources.

“I would like to say, yes we make policies in the oil sector but they are not meant to target anybody instead they are meant to create conducive environment for those of you who are here today operating in the oil sector and others who are going to come. This is the reason we came up with full content because we believe we can only develop and succeed if we give our energy and pay attention to the nation,” Kang said.