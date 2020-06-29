Peace for the sake of peace is nondurable.

By Malek Arol Dhieu.

Peace is not merely an absence of war but it can be an entailment of forgiveness, it can be a well-being of people sharing a common good, it can be anything that makes people live in harmony. Peace in real sense can be fragmented in to political peace, economic peace and social peace. The absence of one fragment makes the whole peace one-leg. When all these fragments are attained, we call it long lasting peace. The delay in the formation of the states government has a big hand in the augmentation of the inter-communal conflicts, such conflicts are ever there but the nature of how they are fought now is a little bit different. The previous clashes were fought with fear that the intervening forces may at any time emerge unlike the current ones that are lengthily fought until two conflicting sides almost give themselves hours for rest and resume fighting. Such delays are created by Satan to torment the country and take it back to war. These conflicts are bruising the healed wounds of the wars and this is stunting the peace process. To tell the truth as the Bible says it sets people free, these conflicts originate partly in the city from those who benefit from them and the enemies of peace who do not want the government to succeed in achieving peace. The warring parties must speed up in arranging for the states government formation so that the communities are rescued. Citizens with high degree of understanding may withdraw their belief and call it peace signed for purpose, and what is that purpose if I may ask? This peace has been yearned for years with human suffering and mental unrest by those having signatures in the peace agreement. To all the citizens of the Republic of South Sudan, I beg you to relief our lenient president from ups and downs for bringing peace. Make him not regret for his commitment in achieving this God-given peace. What follows all these definitions is that, peace is a mother of development, economic growth, technology, infrastructure and agriculture among others, that make a country be called a developed or a developing country. Our mighty South Sudan would have been between a developed and a developing country now if this senseless war wouldn’t have broken out. It was rated a fast-growing city during the years between CPA and 2013 rebellion that shallowed the population, and it is the population that develops. If one closes his or her eyes now to recall both the aerial and ground views of Juba city in the years between 2010 and late 2013, one can realize something; the setback. To give you a few hindsights about how Juba City looked like, it looked green, wealthier, gorgeous, outstanding, and when it became independent, the elevated flag keeps on reminding us of our struggle as it follows the wind’s direction. But the night view was superbly the best, making the city look like it was on fire. In contrast, Juba now looks like a place where seven cargo planes crashed, leaving wreckages at all angles, very dirty which always burdens Juba City Council, but all in vain. But when the electricity poles were fixed, it became a bit shiny, creating hopes that one day, Juba will put to an end this gloomy situation, which it actually did by opening electricity though other areas have not been reached yet. The only mistake is that this electricity runs in the institutions and residential areas of interest. There are residential areas that are judged according to their covers that if electricity is foxed in them, they may not be able to pay monthly electricity bill, which is totally wrong. Fix the electricity in all residential areas and institutions so that whoever pays, pays and whoever doesn’t pay, doesn’t pay. Slowly by slowly, the tortoise will arrive at the sea, no hurry. When this peace becomes long lasting as I think it will be, I beg all South Sudanese to remain united and look forward to envisage our own future and our children’s so that we strongly roof our future though it lacks a strong foundation. South Sudan has a steadfast catalyst for development known as ‘adoption’ or ‘imitation’. It has even become a culture. Wanting to build a taller tower like so and so, wanting to have a Hummer car like so, wanting to have a business centre like so and so, all this promote development in one way or another, and we all wish to have them. Give peace a chance.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba.

