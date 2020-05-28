PEACE AU calls for total silencing of guns

By Elia Joseph Loful

The African Union representative in South Sudan Ambassador Joram Mukama Biswaro has reiterated the calls for total silencing of guns in order for permanent peace to be realized

In his speech to mark the Africa Day Amb. Biswaro said the Union would stand to ensure that guns in the country were silenced in order to allow peace to prevail.

“As we commemorate this day, the guns continue to sow discord among the people even as they struggle to make peace and bring security and development to their country. On this day, in particular. The AU stand with this great country in its aspiration to permanently Silence the guns.” he said.

“Together with you, we strive for peace and prosperity in this country. While we also battle together the new global scourge,the COVID-19. We shall continue to stand with you.”

At ther same time, the chairperson of African Union, Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the President of South Africa, in his speech to mark the day said he was much concerned of the current conflict taking place in Libya despite being the first African country to initiate the idea of Organization of African Union (OAU).

“As Chairperson of the African Union Commission one of whose key commitments is to silence the guns on the Continent. I am deeply touched by the sight of the current events in Libya one of the founding members of the OAU and the principal initiator and proponent of the African Union.”

“The tragedy being played out in this country is of profound concern to us all. No-one is blameless in the failure neither is any segment of the international community, which has a great responsibility in the persistence or even escalation of the conflict,” Ramaphosa expressed the union’s concern..

He further stressed that most of the countries in the continent were not in position to fight the pandemic due to weak health system and economic challenges.

“The African response to the coronavirus pandemic has received widespread praise. Despite the multitude of resource challenges they face, African countries have come together in remarkable ways, united by a common purpose. The countries of the Global South are more vulnerable to the impacts of COVlD-19 because of low levels of development, insufficient resources and weak health systems. Countries ranking low on human development indices, many of which are in Africa, are less capable to manage the fallout of a global health emergency of this kind on their own, ‘’he stressed.

Moussa Faki Mahamat Chairperson of the African Union Commission said the coronavirus has disorganized majority of expectations plans put in place earlier.

“The Coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the entire world as has rarely been seen has destroyed certainties, undermined assurances and shattered most of our beliefs. Never before has humanity appeared so fragile and impotent.”

“Perhaps the time has come for humanity to reflect on its vanities and limitations in order to re-think universal question,’’Faki asked?