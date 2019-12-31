Peace agreement only way to development says Minister

By: Martha David

The Revitalized Peace Agreement is the only way to achieve sustainable development in the country, said Tombura State Minister of Information Anikumba Mathew.

He said the national and state governments were committed to full implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“My message is that people should be serious and to make sure that peace must prevail in the country within the fifty three days left,” Mathew told Juba Monitor yesterday on telephone interview.

“We want our people to be serious and embrace this peace so that we can move forward,” he added.

Mathew said they were ready to move forward although some people in Tombura state think that the number of states was becoming an issue that may stop the implementation of the peace agreement.

He added that people in Tombura state have agreed to maintain the 32 states and Abyei.

Mathew said according to the petition submitted to the governor by the paramount chiefs who led community peaceful demonstration against the number of states during Christmas wondered if states number would be an impediment to the peace agreement.

“The position of the community was that the states should remain as it is because the 32 states are what gave the rights and they requested for,” he said.

Commenting on the security situation, Mathew said the state was stable and peaceful and that they were ready to celebrate the New Year peacefully.