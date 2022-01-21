PEACE-Advance team lands in Juba

By Bida Elly David

SPLM-IG delegates and Kitgwang, and Agwelek advance team to Khartoum peace accord yesterday landed in Juba to make necessary arrangements for the coming of the two Generals Johnson Olony and Simon Gatwech for Kitgwang movement.

Speaking to the media yesterday at Juba International airport, Paul Achut Nyibek the head of Agwelek advance team to Juba said, their major aim to Juba was to ensure that necessary security arrangements for Agwelek and Kitwang forces to be cantoned alongside with SPLM-IG forces as agreed in the accord were put in place.

He also added that their coming was intended to pave way for the return of their leaders who were yet in Khartoum for other issues as well as their readiness for the implementation of the agreement signed in Khartoum.

Furthermore, Paul reiterated that their presence in Juba was a symbol that proved that Agwelek SPLM-IO was readied for the implementation of the peace agreement for the betterment of the people of South Sudan especially the upper Nile and to ensure that security arrangements and land issues are put in place.

‘’Our coming to Juba is to prove to SPLA-IG that we are ready for the execution of the Khartoum agreement indicating that we don’t want bloodshed again in the Country rather a peaceful condition for all South Sudanese especially to citizens of upper Nile went on exile to the camps due to the series of war that happened. We are peacemakers, peace lovers and come to agree that enough is enough’’ Paul reiterated’’ Paul said

However, SPLA-IG representative to the peace agreement Santo Malek stressed out words of appreciation to Kitgwang and Agwelek forces for having responded to the agreement to bring everlasting peace to the citizens of the Republic of South Sudan.

‘’I would like to appreciate the efforts made by the president of South Sudan His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit the two leaders of Kitwang and Agwele and the elders of Agwelek for having accepted the initiative of signing the peace accord to bring to an end the suffering of the people of South Sudan’’ He stressed.

The team also deliberated on other areas such as critical border analysis as well as land issues that brought problems within the upper Nile especially Malakal which will be settled as soon as Gatwick and Olony come to Juba.