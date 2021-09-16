jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, September 16th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialPEACE ACTORS SHOULD ACCOUNT FOR ACHIEVEMENTS
Editorial

PEACE ACTORS SHOULD ACCOUNT FOR ACHIEVEMENTS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

The many monitoring bodies which came into being to help in the implementation of the peace process in the country, including R-JMEC should actually come out to state what they have achieved so far because elements of non-performance have been detected within the organs and which have publicly been aired by the majority in the country. In the emergence of the peace process journey, so many bodies came up with possible assistance and hoped to help among them the international community and the continent’s body, African union. Countdown of their performance indicates that a number of them had not lived to their expectationsending with unresolved paperwork which did not go down well with the process and that had left gaps in and around their tables. Instead, what they had achieved in volumes and volumes of papers, some now full of dusts and which are soon to end up in the archives not to be retrieved. Theywould[U1] [U2]  be supportive organizations or institutions have been funded from different sources, but their outputs have remained within themselves with similar resolutions being passed repeatedly with little to display if any. It is time they come out and account transparently how they have walked this far with the peace process. Some of them are fond of adjourning their activities for another day just to justify the reason(s) why they should remain in the charter of the peace process and be seen to be relevant. It is time that only those honest with their support should remain in the scene to carry on with the remaining task of complete peace in and for the country. There is no need to be making promotional statements after another just to gain local and international attention for the purpose of funds. It is wrong to do things contrary to what is required in the peace process.

 [U1]

 [U2]

You Might Also Like

Editorial

POCKET FRIENDLY LUNCH AT GABAT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo When my friend and his friend who are all my sons, invited me for lunch yesterday, l thought they would take me to one of the leading restaurants in the city. You know at our age, it is now for eating well to live longer, but Chol Anei and Emma Loro had a different idea which l came to appreciate most after the fabulous fish-eating meal at Gabat on the riverside. On entering, Chol alighted at the gate of the entrance to order...
Editorial

STOP SEEKING POWER THROUGH THE GUN

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is really unfortunate that the four divided camps under the first vice President, Dr Riek Machar want to take this country back to untold suffering. Dr. Machar himself vowed that not again will this country go back to war in whatever circumstances. What is happening in the divided SPLM/A- IO cannot be left to go the way or the direction it is taking. Maybe it will not be harmful to those seeking power through the gun but the effect of clashes is already being felt by the locals. Surely,...
Editorial

The qualities of a good politician in a democratic society

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Compiled by Odongo Odoyo The first principle of unalienable rights recognizes that everyone is naturally endowed by their Creator with certain rights that cannot be infringed or given away. Amongst these rights are life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. In order to secure or safeguard these vital rights, government is instituted among men, deriving their just powers from consent of the governed” as declared by Thomas Jefferson, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence (1776), who was elected as the third President of the United States of America (1801-1809)....
error: Content is protected !!