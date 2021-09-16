PEACE ACTORS SHOULD ACCOUNT FOR ACHIEVEMENTS

The many monitoring bodies which came into being to help in the implementation of the peace process in the country, including R-JMEC should actually come out to state what they have achieved so far because elements of non-performance have been detected within the organs and which have publicly been aired by the majority in the country. In the emergence of the peace process journey, so many bodies came up with possible assistance and hoped to help among them the international community and the continent’s body, African union. Countdown of their performance indicates that a number of them had not lived to their expectationsending with unresolved paperwork which did not go down well with the process and that had left gaps in and around their tables. Instead, what they had achieved in volumes and volumes of papers, some now full of dusts and which are soon to end up in the archives not to be retrieved. Theywould[U1] [U2] be supportive organizations or institutions have been funded from different sources, but their outputs have remained within themselves with similar resolutions being passed repeatedly with little to display if any. It is time they come out and account transparently how they have walked this far with the peace process. Some of them are fond of adjourning their activities for another day just to justify the reason(s) why they should remain in the charter of the peace process and be seen to be relevant. It is time that only those honest with their support should remain in the scene to carry on with the remaining task of complete peace in and for the country. There is no need to be making promotional statements after another just to gain local and international attention for the purpose of funds. It is wrong to do things contrary to what is required in the peace process.

