Thursday, August 26th, 2021
News

PATROL-Increased along Juba-Nimule road

By Nema Juma

The South Sudan National Police has beefed up patrol and banned lone movement of vehicles along Juba- Nimule road.

This came after the government formed a joint assessment team that comprised of National Security service, SSPDF and South Sudan police service for two days in a bid to map out the hotspots which harmers criminals ambushing and killing innocent road users.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, police spokesperson Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin said that the agreed two days assessment was still going on and warned those vehicles moving without others in the convoy to follow the required rule by the security organs a,  promising to increase the number of forces on the road.

“Our forces are now on the ground and we have added more to patrol and who will be moving from hotspot points. All vehicles traveling will be escorted by our forces, we will not allow any car to travel alone, because some of these victims are people who don’t adhere to what we are telling them,” Daniel said.

He added that most of the people had been told that they had to be escorted but in most cases they decide to go it alone.

