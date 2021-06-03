Pastor, four member killed by men in uniform

By Bullen Bala Alexander

A pastor and four other church members among them a ten years old child have been allegedly killed by men in uniform in Lainya County of Central Equatoria State.

Paul Yugusuk, Archbishop of the Central Equatoria State Internal Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, said that Pastor Comas Kwaje Matayo was taken from the church while preaching on Sunday together with four other church members.

“In the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit, on behalf of the Central Equatoria Internal Province and on behalf of the Diocese of Lainya, and entire Christians and people of God, I regret to inform you today (yesterday) the first month of June 2021, the South Sudan Peoples Defense Force killed Rev. Comas Kwaje Matayo the parish priest of Gumbri in cold blood,” Archbishop Yugusuk said.

According to the archbishop, the deceased were taken to some location and later killed in cold blood.

“Rev. Matayo was taken along with a 10-year-old Simon Taban, an altar servant; elder Moses Wani, who is also the area chief; and elder Benjamin Lucky who were all killed in cold blood,”

I call up on the Chief SSPDF Gen. Santino Deng Wol to immediately investigate the barbaric killing of Rev. Comas KwajeMatayoand others, and bring those undisciplined soldiers to books.

He however called on the leadership of SSPDF torelease all those who were arrested in connection with the killings.

According to sources on the ground there had been heavy deployment of SSPDF in the area and instead they were fond of accusing civilians of having connection with rebels in the area.

Meanwhile, an MP representing Lainya County at the National Assembly, Dusman Joice James Lesuk confirmed the incident and accused Defense Forces for the ongoing Atrocity in the area.

She revealedthat thekilling in the area, had been carriedout by SSPDF who had been sent from Juba.

“On 28th of May, After the Governor came back from his tour of great Yei, in a place called Bereka, our own forces SSPDF went to an area and captured all the young boys who were there. After we got the information as community leaders we tried to look for the solutions to rescue the boys,” she told to Juba Monitor yesterday.

She saidthat throughthe commissioner’s effort, the following morning the boys were released but after really being tortured.

“Later the tortured boys were brought to Lainya County hospital after which the commissioner left for Juba.”

She said when commissioner left for Juba and the following evening, the situation worsened, the same SSPDF soldiers entered into the bushes moving towardsa villages known as Kongadi in area Mirilojo and started beating everybody, burning houses resulting in the death of four people.

“They continued with the burning of houses, looting people properties and killing people and arresting those who were nearby which forced people to run from their places.”

“On 30 of May, those soldiers started coming towards town, in their move, any village they reached they beat people including children,” she added.