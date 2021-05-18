Pastor advised congregation to refrain from drugs

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

South Sudanese congregation at International Christian Fellowship Church in Kampala Uganda have been advised to refrain from misuse of drugs that cause harm to human life.

He cites that drugs such as alcohol, Shisha or bhang can promote immorality amongst members of the society and lead to death.

Mama Nyamun Kimo who preached on Sunday called on South Sudanese abroad and back home to portray good image about their country by acting according to the international standard, which is acceptable to outside world by demonstrating the culture of unity and love to one another as only possible way to refurbish our image in the entire world.

Fellow Christians rebuilding nation’s image need collective efforts and citizens and the Church can spearhead the image clean-up mission by behaving in standard way to ourselves and our neighbours in the region and that mission can be extended to the rest of the world. South Sudan as country must be reborn again she said.

As senior member of the Church Mama Panda Machol chairlady of SPLM women league Uganda chapter congratulated freedom fighters upon which Sunday service coincided with victory day known as May 16th. A liberation day where all South Sudanese begun their legitimate fight against forces of oppression and deprivation in the Sudan at the time and rightfully installed leadership pro-people governmentled by our own South Sudanese political leaders’ congratulations to fallen heroes and heroines as well as veterans’ soldiers who brought freedom and dignity to us as people of South Sudan congratulations.