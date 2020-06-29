jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, June 30th, 2020
HomeNewsParty loyalists should leave the army
News

Party loyalists should leave the army

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Sheila Ponnie

The Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs accompanied by the Chief of Defense Forces over the weekend visited one of the military training center in the country at Owinykibul, Magui County, Eastern Equatoria State.

 Minister of Defense, Angelina Teny was at Owinykibul training center to inspect the readiness of the unified forces in the training and to see the level of professionalism of the forces before their graduation.

Teny, told the forces at the training center to know that they are a national army that would defend the constitution and territory of the country and not defending parties.

“Those who are still loyal to the commands of SPLM-IO, SPLM, SSOA and other parties should walk out of this training center, all I want is a national army that is loyal to the cause of the country and will defend the national territory and not party, “she warned.

She also wished the forces progress to become a professional army so that they are able to be deployed into foreign countries and become like the military with blue head of UNMISS.

“What is the difference between the UN military and you forces in the training centers? They are all soldiers but, the difference is in the professionalism in training and knowing exactly who they are, and their role as soldiers, “she said

Teny urged the forces to be disciplined, learn respect and to love each other, and for them to know what they want to do as professional soldiers that can be deployed anywhere.

In another development, the Minister of Defense, Joint Defense Board (JDB) together with the National Pre-transitional Committee (NPTC) donated two Million South Sudanese pounds to support the military training.

NPTC and Teny donated 1.5 million South Sudanese pounds while and JDB donate five hundred thousand SSP.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

SSOA agreed to take up Jonglei State

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), the umbrella of opposition parties has agreed to nominate the governor for Jonglei State as agreed during the meeting between President Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar earlier this month. After President Kiir and Dr. Machar broke a deadlock on the States allocation this month, South Sudan Opposition Alliance expressed dismay on the decision made in their absence on 18th June that allocated Jonglei to the group. They group claimed that they were instead sticking to Upper Nile as of last allocation....
News

Nineteen killed, 39 wounded fresh clashes in Lakes.

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok At least 19 people have been killed and 39 others wounded in an inter-communal clashes in Rumbek East county of Lakes State. The clashes which caused lives of 19 people and 39 wounded was triggered by 130 cattle raided from Rup community on Friday evening at 5:00 pm by the Gony community. Speaking to Juba monitor, the police officer, Brig. Gen. Mathiang Bol Ater confirmed that the clashes was triggered by a raids of 130 herds of cattle and killing of a man from Rup community...
error: Content is protected !!