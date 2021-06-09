Party demands immediate swearing of parliamentarians

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Democratic Change Party one of the stakeholders in Revitalized Peace Agreement is calling on the concerned authorities to speed up with the process of swearing in newly appointed parliamentarians.

While addressing the press, the Secretary General of Democratic Change Party (DCP) Deng Bior Deng said there is need for functional parliament in the country.

“There must be functional National Legislative Assembly both “at the National and States Levels of the Government to guide the executives in the deliberations of their functions,

We need immediate swearing in of the recently decreed Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly as well as the States Assemblies.” Deng said.

He further narrated that parliament is key to the implementation of agreement on the resolution of conflict in the republic of South Sudan.

“Without parliament in this country, we can be nowhere, so, it is most demanding in the implementation of revitalized peace agreement,” he added.

According to him there are some Acts that need to be presented to parliament for approval and enactment and it cannot happen when the MPs were not sworn in.

He further called for immediate formation of the permanent constitutional making process in the transitional period such as Political Parties Act, the Election Act and The National Security.

He said all Parties to the Peace Agreement need to re-agree on the timeline to hold the next parliamentary elections.

“Special implementation of Chapter Two (II), on Permanent Cease Fire and Security Arrangements, Chapter Four (IV) on Resource Economic and Financial management and Chapter Five (V) on Transitional Justice, Accountability, Reconciliation and Healing as agreed by all stakeholders to Revitalized Peace Agreement.”

He demanded for continuous negotiations with the holdout Parties to join the Peace Process.

He reaffirmed his party commitment and corporation with the Government of National Unity and appealed to public to observe peaceful co-existence amongst themselves.

“As we celebrate this occasion, we wish the people of South Sudan happy years ahead in anticipation of promoting the return of our displaced population to their homes,” he concluded.