Party condemn the suspension of CES Minister

By Yiep Joseph

Other political parties (OPP) have condemned the recent indefinite suspension of Central Equatoria state Minister of Information and Communication by the state governor.

On Sunday May 16th 2021, the Governor of Central Equatoria state indefinitely suspendedPaulinoLukudoObede the Minister of Information and Communication through Gubernatorial order.

However, in an interview with Juba Monitor, Mr. Albino AkolAtak the spokesperson of other political parties (OPP) condmned the move adding that the suspension was done without consultation from OPP leadership.

“The OPP leaders condemns the order of suspension and consider it as an act of intimidation to their representative in the cabinet of Central EquatoriaState, that will not be healthy and seriously opposed to the spirit collegial needed for the smooth implementation of the R-ARCSS,” Akol said.

“Central Equatoria governor did not consult any one from us the OPP we were just surprised by the order of suspension,” he revealed.

“There nothing call suspension for a constitutional posts holder, it is the relieved and the governor have no right and authority to relieve a nominee of the party who was appointed by the president,” he mentioned.

He added that although the president gave the governors some powers to exercise, their powers has limitations.

He mentioned that there was no offense committed by the minister that can lead to his suspension.

He appealed to the governor to constantly consult the parties to the agreement before taking any discission.

“As OPP we reject the suspension and call on the Central Equatoria governor to reconsider his order to give a room for proper consultation with the parties” Akol said.

“We did not get any report on any misconduct, bad behaviors or mismanagement about the minister from the governor, only that we were surprised by the indefinite suspension something which is a violation of the Agreement by the governor,” he added.

He mentioned that the Deputy governor of Central Equatoria state who represent OPP in the state will bring a full report about the incident.