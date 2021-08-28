Party blame authorities for keeping Mayen

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Other Political parties (OPP) has blamed the authorities for keeping the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in power despite many calls for his removal from the position.

Deng Ayok Deng Kual the First Deputy Chairman of Peoples’ Liberal Party (PLP) said Mayen becomes and continues to be the block to the implementation of revitalize peace agreement.

This come after the OPP leadership met with the IGAD to discuss the issue within OPP as one of the parties to the revitalized peace agreement.

“We were again shocked on Thursday with Peter Mayen’s behavior, after he brought some irresponsible people who almost caused violence in front of IGAD leadership,” he said.

He revealed that their meeting was stopped after Mayen went with some group who were unknown to the OPP family.

He said it was clear that Mayen’s behavior would never change adding that the group was confused why he was still being kept him in the position in the name of OPP.

“The whole problem facing us as OPPs, is with the appointing authorities, everyone in the country want Mayen fired, he is no longer representing the party, umbrella, he is not agreeing with the other five signatories of the party,” Mr. Deng stressed.

He disclosed that one of the reasons delaying OPP from appointing MPs was because he had refused to agree with other members.

“So the question is why is he still being kept in that position”.