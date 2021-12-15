jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, December 15th, 2021
News

Parties told to walk the talk of peace implementation

By Lodu William Odiya

Civil society activist, Edmund Yakani has urged the parties to the 2018 peace deal to walk the talk of completing the tasks of the agreement and transition the country from violence to peace.

Yakani who is the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), said the current slow implementation of the accord was totally discouraging and demotivating allies and friends of South Sudan in supporting the peace agreement morally and materially.

Yakani urged the political leadership in the Revitalized Transitional Government of the National Unity (R-RTGoNU) to take primary responsibility to ensure that the peace agreement is genuinely implemented to draw interest and goodwill of the people to support a successful political transition in the country. 

“Without the genuine implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, the pathway to peaceful South Sudan will be longer and far,” he said.

He stated said that the ongoing excuses for slow implementation of the agreement were not convincing, adding that the best-known factor to the public for the slow implementation of the peace agreement was the high level of trust deficit among the members of the parties signatory to the peace agreement.

“Our citizens’ call for you as political parties signatory to the peace agreement with primary responsibility to deliver the peace agreement as per article 1.1.1 of the peace agreement to regain trust and confidence for availing political will to implement the peace agreement,” Mr. Yakani stressed.

He revealed that CEPO would in January next year be rolling out effective citizens peace campaigns called “Walk the talk”  around holding the parties signatories to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan. 

