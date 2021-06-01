Parties, stakeholders agree on road map to permanent constitution-making

By James Atem Kuir

Representatives of parties and stakeholders to the Revitalized Peace Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) have agreed to form other mechanisms,a Constitutional Drafting Committee (CDC).

The representatives reached the consensus during a four-day workshop aimed at working out a basis for drafting legislation to govern permanent Constitution-making process on Friday last week.

The workshop was organized by the peace monitor, the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), and facilitated by Max Planck Foundation, a German-based institute renowned for constitution-making.

The Constitutional Drafting Committee (CDC)

There presentativesfrom SPLM-IG; SPLM/A-IO; SSOA; Former Detainees (FDs)and OPP as well as members drawn from stakeholders such as faith-based group, Women groups, civil society among others, engaged in discussion, and reached an agreement ona number of issues including the establishment of the Constitutional Drafting Committee (CDC) to undertake the drafting of the constitution.

In a18-page document seen by Juba Monitor, the representatives of the parties and stakeholders agreed that the CDC shall be a technical, non-political and neutral body to be guided by mandated institutions including the Revitalized National Constitutional Review Commission (R-NCRC) and the National Constitutional Conference (NCC).

They agreed that the CDCshall compose 15 members, 12 of which will be South Sudanese, eight of them practicing lawyers and four non-layers (two economists and political scientists) with relevant academic qualifications and practicing experience, while three more non-South Sudanese legal experts will be qualified lawyers with at least 10 years’ proven experience. 35 percent of the membership of CDC will be women.

The Reconstituted National Constitution Review Commission (R-NCRC)

According to the resolution,this body shall facilitate and promote civic education and conduct public consultation in collaboration with non-state actors,and shall comprise 57 members inclusive of the chairperson and deputy, who will be of opposite gender, appointed by the leadership of R-TGoNU.

It stressed that membership of R-NCRC shall be drawn from the political parties, faith based groups, women groups, youth, ethnic minorities, representatives of the private sector, civil society groups, academics, people with special needs and other professionals while adhering to the35 percent women representation.

The preparatory Sub-committee (PSC)

The document explained that PSC is tasked with convening the National Constitutional Conference (NCC) and its term will end at the last sitting of the NCC. Its membership comprise maximum of 25, nominated by the parties and stakeholders to the peace agreement in respect to the 35 percent women quota.

National Constitutional Conference (NCC)

The NCC composed of all the sectors of South Sudanese society, will examine, deliberate upon and adopt the draft constitutional text by two-third majority.

The last week resolution also outlined that permanent constitution-making process will take three phases i.e. from enacting legislation to govern the constitution-making process, to adoption of the final constitution by the Constituent Assembly.