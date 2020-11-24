PARTIES-in discussion of sharing national institutions

By Gilo Jr.Okwata

The parties to the revitalized peace agreement are locked in discussions over the sharing formula of national commissions and other institutions.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Minister of ICT and Postal Service who is the government spokesperson, Michael Makuei Lueth stated that the powering arrangements of local governments in the State levels had been resolved but the outstanding issues currently was the allocation of commissions and other National institutional representations to respective political parties.

“What is outstanding now is the allocation of commissions and other institutions which mentioned in the documents,” Makuei said.

The Minister said the State governments and local levels power sharing structures had been completed and forwarded to the office of the President.

“We have already done our part and they are now before the office of the President,” he said.

According to Makuei the implementations of the outstanding issues like formation of State governments and parliament’s reconstitution do not run concurrently but are done in phases.

However, Makuei stated the reconstitutions of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) is not yet resolved as some parties have not submitted their representatives for formation of the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

The implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement has been progressing in a slow pace as parties sometimes show unwillingness to compromise on its principles and demands. The issue of Upper Nile’s governorship remains unresolved.

The agreement provides for a 35-strong cabinet, with 20 ministers drawn from the government, nine from Machar’s Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) and six from representatives of other opposition groups. The legislative assembly will have 550 lawmakers, 332 from government, and 128 from the opposition.