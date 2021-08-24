Parliament’sfirst session postponed to next Monday

By Nema Juma

Members of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly would wait up to next Monday to queue and registerat the parliament for the first sitting ever since they were sworn in as MPs.

The house was scheduled to start sitting today, but a last minute change by the Clerk, Makuc Makuc Ngong, changed the opening to next week on 30th August 2021. The sittingwould be held at the Freedom Hall after members’ registration

According to the Clerk of the Transitional Legislative Assembly, all members of the National Legislature were asked to reportto the venue from 8:00 am at the Freedom Hall.

It was expected that President Salva Kiir wouldaddress the nation at the parliament being officially opened. Its then from today that the parliament would be having the normal sitting in the country.

Early this month hundreds of lawmakers nominated to the upper and lower houses in Juba were sworn in.

A total of 588 legislators; 504 to the national legislature and 84 to the Council of States took oath of office at a ceremony before Chief Justice Chan Reech.