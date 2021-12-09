Parliament’s sitting adjourned to allow adequate consultations of two houses

By William Madouk Garang

Parliament adjourned its ordinary sitting to next Monday to allow upper and lower house to have adequate consultation, this is according to Pual Yone Bonju, the designated Chairperson of Information at R-TNLA.

Bonju said the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly R-TNLA rescheduled sitting to coming Monday in order for two houses to have enough consultation before constitutional amendment No. (8) & (9) bills 2021 would be tabled to them.

In a postponed session, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Justice Ruben Madol Arol was expected to present Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan – TCRSS (as amended), amendment No. (8) bill 2021 at its first reading stage.

He was also likely to present Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan – TCRSS (as amended), amendment No. (9) bill 2021 at its first reading as required by the peace agreement.

“I think because there are probably some other procedures issues so today’s sitting is adjourned for next Monday. so, that’s why after adequate consultation with the leadership and particularly the office of chief whips,Rt. Rebecca Joshua Okwaci,I informed members about postponement,” Bonju told journalists yesterday.

“these procedures are connected to two houses, I believe such a very important bills necessitate houses to sit together. So, I believe the two speakers R-TNLA Rt. Jumma Nunu and council of State Rt. Deng Deng Akon, I believe they might be having adequate consultation before the sitting could take off next week,” he explained.

He further said that time had come for members to mull over and pass the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, amendment No. (8) and (9) bills 2021 for leadership of this country to be able to operationalize it.

“The impact of this bills is that this is one of the bills that is provided for in the R-ARCSS,this constitution amendment bill No (8)& (9) are one of perquisite of the agreement as such time has come for the member to go over it and pass it so that the president or leadership of this country will be able operationalize it,” he added.