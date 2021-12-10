Parliamentarians to take up their constitutional rights

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The National Minister for Parliamentary affairs, Mary Nawai Martin said that it was the time for the parliamentarians to discharge their constitutional rights that was overseeing the Executive and summoning them.

Speaking during the three-day workshop, Nawai said that parliamentarians should discharge their constitutional rights because if they don’t, then the executive might become reluctant and peace would not be implemented.

“This time around we are going to discharge our constitutional rights, which is to oversee the Executive, shaking on them and also summoning them, and we also need to own the peace, because if we don’t own the peace, we will not be in position to implement it,” Nawai said.

Nawai added that the parliamentarians were being blamed that they were not doing what they were supposed to do and that was why they needed more immunities and privileges that could enhance the powers for them.

“We are being blamed that we are not doing what we are supposed to do.So, this workshop is going to strengthen and equip us,” she added.

On her part, the Executive Director of Center for Inclusive Governance, Peace and Justice (CIGPJ) Jackeline Nasiwa said that the workshop was basically to give skills and to provide the Parliamentarians with capacity that could fit their duties and responsibilities.

“This workshop is basically to enhance the MPs with capacity and also to analyze key priorities for council of States in the implementation of RACSS including the governance structures, constitutional development, transitional justice, censors and elections,” she said.

Nasiwa added that the workshop would cover some parts of Mediation and Negotiations skills, Conflict Resolution, Peace Building among others.

The three-day workshop was organized by CIGPJ in partnership with United Nations Mission in South Sudan to strengthen the capacity of Council of States ,MPs for Sustainable Peace.