Parliamentarians to take oath this week

By John Agok

The Country’s lawmakers are expected to be sworn in this week to complete the functioning of R-TGONU that was tasked to fully implement the R-ARCSS signed three years ago.

The 400 MPs from both upper and the lower houses were reconstituted by the Presidential decree and appointed 550 Members of Parliament early this month, but the lawmakers are yet to be sworn in.

President Kiir was quoted addressing the M.Ps from SPLM and leaders of the party’s top organs on Friday at Freedom Hall.

Kiir said the legislators would take their oath of office this week.

“You are supposed to be sworn in so that you can be a real caucus, we will do it in the coming week,” President Kiir said.

He has given the benefit of doubts, daring that, people were now fond of doubting them always saying next week and it doesn’t happen.

“All this time we have been saying we will do it next week, next week. The next week is becoming next year. It has to be done immediately. So, it is better that we do it this time so that we are relieved,” he added.

Kiir announced the party’s choice for Speakership of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly in the very consultative meeting.

The current Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Acting SPLM Secretary-General, Jemma Nunu Kumba would be the Speaker of the R-TNLA.

The newly appointed members of the reconstituted national parliament were initially to take the oath of office on July 9th. But was postponed until a further date.

Last week, the administration of the R-TNLA started registering members of parliament to determine a date for their swearing-in.

Activists have been decrying lack of a functional parliament which made it difficult for the enactment of laws that assist the transitional processes, including reforms clearly spelt out in the peace agreement.