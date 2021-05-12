Parliament urged to place citizens’ interest first

Rajab Mohandis

By Yiep Joseph

Civil society organizations are calling on the recently reconstituted parliament to immediately start and work for the interest and welfare of the citizens in the country.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the Executive Director,Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance (FODAG) Jame David Kolok, the parliament should work for the best interest of citizens but not individual interest.

“The parliament is for National service, it is not intended to advance individual interest neither party interest,” he said.

I wish I were the MPs I will put extra contribution to work hard toward the implementation of the peace agreement and address issues in my constituency,” he added.

He called on the MPs to put more efforts to speed up the revitalized peace agreement.

“In actual sense in terms of performance the MPs are left with about 20 months to contribute toward the implementation of the peace agreement,” he said.

He also urged the parliament to deal with checks and balanceand pass major legislations and bills that have not been passed.

“We welcome the parliament and expect them to do a lot in the implementation of the peace agreement,” he added.

He urged the government and parliament to bridge the gaps that are not yet fulfilled in the agreement pertaining women and youth’s representation.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization [CEPO] Edmund Yakani called on the parliament to prioritize incorporation of the peace agreement to the Transitional constitution, pass the National budget and other policies that benefit the citizens.

However,Rajab Mohandis,the Executive Director of the Organization for Responsive Governancewelcomed the formation of the parliament and urged the government to activate the parliament immediately without delay.

“We expect the parliament to be activated immediately in order to work on the implementation and pass the national budget,” Rajab said.

He called on the parliament to work hard and save the future of the country and the people they represent.

He revealed that there is hope that there will be check and balance in the government due to the nature of parliament.

“It seems to be the first time to have the parliament with big number of oppositions, we always say the parliament was dominated by the ruling party, at least this time it is different and we expect check and balance to be in place,” Rajab said.

Meanwhile Wilson Mayor called on the youths who were nominated into the parliament to work hard and present all the challenges facing the youths in the country.

“I call on my fellow youths who were nominated to parliament to go and talk about all the challenges facing the youths for example the rampant unemployment,” Wilson said.