Parliament urged to pass youth development bill

By Atimaku Joan

The Chairperson of the NationalYouth Union Gola Boyoi Gola has urged the parliament to pass the youth development bill in order to support their programs.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an exclusive interview yesterday, Gola Boyoi Gola said that the only way to address the challenges faced by youths in the country was for the committee to speed up the process of the bill.

“These young people are our agemates and we used to talk to them and also engage with them, so we know what they think about as well as their problems. The only way is for the committee to speed up the process and to make sure that we have modalities,’’ said Gola.

He stated that people should not blame the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) so much because the soleresponsibility of employing youths is thepolicy of the government not the NGOs.

He stressed that NGOswere in the country for the only purpose of rendering support.

He revealed that the union had been pushing for the bill to be passed because it was on this that they would be able to obligate government to allocate resources like one dollar per barrel of crude oil for the youths.

He added that the passing of the bill would benefit youths by supporting them to be self-reliance and to give them the capacity to develop through different empowerment projects.