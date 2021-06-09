Parliament to pass this year’s budget

By John Agok

The current reconstituted parliament will deliberate and pass the fiscal year budget in July this year after the technical committee finished their work to allow legislators to take oath office President Kiir’s Press secretary Ateny Awek Ateny told Juba Monitor yesterday.

Ateny revealed that, the president was waiting for the final report from technical committee which was working on nomination lists from all parties, and as soon as possible the president would finally officiate the swearing in of parliamentarians.

He also admitted that, the Reconstituted- Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) would soon pass the fiscal year budget come July and also to oversee the on-going constitution making process among other national issues.

“ The current reconstituted parliament will pass the fiscal year budget in July and can start overseeing other vital national issues including permanent constitution making process”, he said.

Ateny said the reason for delay was due to technical committee that needed to rectify issues in the nomination lists announced through presidential decree.

“The technical committee are working on the nomination lists to rectify errors and it will be announced as soon as possible”, he added.

He related this delay on technical aspect but not disagreement on the parties to R-ARCISS and assured the public that government would surelynot work without check and balance.

“Absolutely, no government can work without check and balance. It is stipulated in the agreement that we should have inclusive parliament and this is what we are working on now”, he concluded.

However, Prof. Abraham Kuol Nyuon the political analyst told Juba Monitor that, there would be looming impact on citizen’s plight since there was no functioning parliaments both from National to the state that would keep the executive and other institutions on their toes.

“Citizen will continue to suffer from executive‘s hands. Because there will be no check and balance if there is no functioning legislature to do that”, he said.

Kuol cited the example of state tensions through inter-communal violence among other crimes that needed the legislators to work closely with executive to diffuse.

“Executive cannot work alone without legislators who are required to make bylaws that can curb crimes in those states paralyzed by inter-communal violence among other crimes”, he added.

It is not clear when exactly the technical committee headed by Tut Gatluak Manime will finally present the report to the president to allow parliamentarian to take oath.