Parliament stopped business due to insecurity escalation in states

By Nema Juma / Atimaku Joan

The thirteen officials who were summoned to appear before the august house this week are expected by the council of states to show honesty in regards to the entire insecurity occurrence in their area.

They included eight Governors, two Administrators, and five Ministers who were questioned to answer to the insecurity issues that have been prevailing for the whole of this month for the parliament to be able to come up with amicable resolutions, however, two administrators and one governor appeared yesterday.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor yesterday after the first session on the summons of the executives, Josephine Nakuru Ambrose, the Chairperson for Information and Members Affairs of Council of States said that the parliament cannot be discussing budget while there were issues of insecurity ongoing in some parts of the country.

“We know it will interrupt with the budget but because of some burning issues in the states,we don’t feel good discussing the budget and there are security issues prevailing in some of the states so we treated this as an emergency for these people to be called for them to appear here in the August house for them to be able to explain to us what is happening exactly on the ground there because they are the people responsible for the states,” said Nakuru.

However, the Deputy Chairperson of Economic Finance and Public Account James Magok Ater affirmed that the officials were summoned because they were the responsible people to hear from regarding the problems.

“The council of states decided that the governors responsible for the states have to be called to tell us exactly what is happening and also summoned the ministers and the administrators so that we hear from them what are they doing to mitigate this problem,” said Magok.

He revealed that some of the members summoned were unable to appear because they were not ready with their reports but they were able to have some discussions with the Governor of Unity and the Chief Administrator of Abyei after adjourning the sitting for an hour .