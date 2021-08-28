Parliament start to sitting on Monday

By Atimaku Joan

The Reconstituted National Legislative Assembly would start the normal sitting on Monday.

The parliament was supposed to open on Tuesday but due to some changes within the parliament, it was postponed to 30th of August.

According to the Clerk of the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly Makuac Makuac Ngong letter, stated that all members of both houses of parliament would be reopening on Monday the 30th.

However, the Clerk to the Transitional National Legislature did not mention any reason as to why the sitting was scheduled to be officially opened on Monday next.

“The office of the Clerk to the Transitional National Legislature,RSS hereby announces that the inauguration (opening) of the First Session/2021 of the Transitional National Legislature is rescheduled for Monday 30th August 27, 2021 at the Freedom Hall,” wrote Makuc

He stated that the opening would resume at 10:00am in the morning and therefore all Members of the Transitional National Legislature for both houses were expected to report to the venue for registration at 8:00am before the actual time for the sitting.