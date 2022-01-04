Parliament set to debate budget after appointing specialized committees

By Yiep Joseph

The Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) has appointed 28 specialized committees paving way for the lawmakers to start working on the long awaited fiscal year 2021/2022 budget.

The August Speaker, Jemma Nunu Kumba while chairing an ordinary sitting yesterday, announced that the appointment of heads of specialized committees made-ready legislators to debate the budget bill has been waiting approval since its passing by the Council of Ministers in September last year.

“We have been operating on bases of select committees but the budget needs the committees to be in place for that matter we have received the nominations for specialized committees, Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons from the SPLM and SPLM IO,” Speaker Nunu said.

Meanwhile, John Agany Deng the new Chairperson for Information, Communication Technology and postal services said the next tasks of the just constituted specialized committees would be discussing of the budget in the coming session.

“One of the bills we need to tackle are those concerning the life of the people especially we will be having a budget that will be tabled within these few days. Iit is one of the important bill we need to pass so that our people enjoy the dividend of the peace and also they get their own right from the budget,” MP Agany said.

“We the new Chairpersons of the Specialized Committees, we would be the one to handle the bills, I will say that the assembly will fully now function,” he announced.

Speaker Nunu also announced to the MPs that there would not be recess anytime soon until the backlog of bills pending approval have been passed.

“That the house would not go for recess because of the urgent bills that have to be passed. One is the national budget which is overdue. It need to be tabled then other bills related to the peace agreement will follow. Because of these important bills the house would not go on recess, for us to proceed with these bills we need to have the specialized committees in place because for the last few months we have been operating on bases of select committees but the budget needs the committees to be in place for that matter we have received the nominations for specialized committee chairpersons and deputy chairpersons from the SPLM and SPLM IO,” Nunn explained.

The Assembly Speaker also called on other parties did not submit their lists of nominees to the committees to send urgently.

“Other parties due to some technical reasons will submit theirs as soon as possible and we will announce them but for today we would announce the names that have come from SPLM and SPLM IO as I said it and in case there is a concern it will be send to the respective party, our work is to pass” she said.

“The announcement of the committees comes as an order from the office of the speaker, the office of the speaker order No: 1 2022 for the appointment of the chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the specialized committees to the TNLA” Nunu said.

“In the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under regulation 6 (4) read together with the regulation 113 (2) (e ) of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly Conduct of Business Regulations 2017 (amended) I Jemma Nunu Kumba, Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly do hereby issue this order for the appointment of the Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons of the standing Specialized to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly” part of the order read

At least 28 chairpersons and 21 deputy chairpersons of the specialized committees from SPLM and the SPLM IO were appointed through order No: 1 from the office of the speaker.