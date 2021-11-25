Parents warned to stop children from playing along the river

By Hassan Arun

Police in Yei-River county of Central Equatoria State had warned parents not to allow their children to play along the river sides in Yei.

Over the weekend, Police found four dead bodies drowned by streams in Yei River County.

Brigadier Sabino Dominic Tobo, said the bodies were of children under age as the bodies were taken for burial by parents before post-mortem after taking long in the water.

“There were four children who fall into the river as they were going to play in the river side and were carried. The first child of three Years old got drowned in an area called Dilimoko and the second was six years in Kanjoro area and the other one was Luparete area with last at Yei Kaya road in Yei Main River and their corps were taken immediately for burial without reaching post-mortem because it has taken long in the water,” revealed the police inspector.

He added that the Police warned to arrest parents whose children are found loitering along Yei River, commonly known as Yei Kare. The committee comprised of military that would patrol the river sites from morning to evening to inspect children who play in the river.

Dominic cautioned that any child got in the river without his or her parents would be arrested and a case will be opened in the police against the parents.

“From today onwards, all parents are asked not to allow their children to play along the river sites. We have formed a committee of military personnel that will patrol the river sites from morning to evening and any child who will be found along the river sites playing will be arrested and a case will be opened by the police against such parents because I don’t want to hear and see such death incidents in the county.it is your responsibility as parents to ensure protection to the children,” Sabino reminded the parents.

Several bodies were recovered at Yei River almost every year, but not has happened like the one of this time wherea number of children underage drowned at the same time compared to the other years.

Children were ever seen swimming, washing clothes, motorcycle or vehicles or practicing fishing at the river.