Parents urged to respect Covid-19 lockdown

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The Refugee Desk Officer of West Nile in Pagirinya settlement has appealed to parents and guardians to take good care of school children who had returned home during the period of Corona Virus Disease pandemic.

This came after five refugees were involved in a fight during a disco in Pagirinya settlement.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Jogo Titus said that majority of school children had been left astray by their parents and guardians.

“I witnessed a good number of children, boys and girls alike gathered to play football at Pagirinya primary school grounds when gatherings of more than twenty people have been banned to control spread of Corona Virus Disease. Please parents it is your the responsibility to look after children during this covid-19 period he said.

He urged parents and guardians to control children from unnecessary movements.

“We all know that everyone is in lockdown, so avoid moving from one place to another,’’ he concluded.