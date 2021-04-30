Parents urged to register school children

By Bakindo Stephen

Education authorities in Maridi County Western Equatoria State have urged parents to take their children for registration as schools awaits to open next week.

Authorities said they have been conducting meetings in order to reopen schools early next week as planned by the national ministry of education in the country.

Addressing the media, Maridi County Education Director Elia Zachariah said, “I want to call upon the parents to take their children for registration where they were before to avoid problems because we are going for screening after the registration,” Zachariah said.

Mr. Zachariah urged the parents notto allow their children to be selling things as schools begin operation.

Schools in the country were closed in March 2020 due to the corona virus pandemic which has claimed many lives across the globe.