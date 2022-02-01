Parents urged to allow children to go to school

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The Adjumani District Education officer Mr. Dima Robert has castigated parents in the district and beyond the region to allow children to go to school.

Over the weekend, Adjumani District Education officer said that most of the parents have failed to give a helping hand to educate their children to complete high level of education.

Mr. Dima painful explained that this time around most men have completely left their responsibility at homes to their wives which he attributed to the high rate of teenage pregnancy in the communities.

The DEO further warned all parents in the district against poor parenting as in the following report.

“There are cases of poor parenting in some refugee camps and in some sub counties and I will not take it,’’ he told Juba Monitor.

Dima further advised parents to start providing all the necessary support to their children to enable them to continue with their studies as he explains.

Statistically, following the negative impact of closing schools across the country, in Adjumani alone, hundreds of school age going children especially the girls have fallen victims of teenage pregnancy and early marriages in the past two years.