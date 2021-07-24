Paramount Chief Refutes an Accusation for Rebelling

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Paramount Chief of Tombura County Mbori bamu Baabe Renzi has refuted an accusation made against him that he has rebelled against the government. He described such accusation as a blunder and a lie.

The Paramount Chief was reportedly accused by Western Equatoria State Government Minister that he rebelled against government.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Paramount Chief said that what the State Information Minister said was not true.

“I want to assure the public that I am a victim of their making because that is the group which burnt my residence. They are from IO and the Information Minister is anIO. As you all know Western Equatoria State is under IO. How comes Idefected to theIO,”he said.

He added that thousands of people have been displaced from Yubu, Akpa, Mabenge, Kpatanayo, and other locations as a result of the violence in Tombura.

The Chief further stated that the attack was instigated by SPLA-IO who wanted to create cantonment area in Tomburaarguing that the Revitalized Peace Agreement did not specify Tomburacounty as one of the cantonment area.

He revealed that, on Monday a group of armed men came and started opening gunfire on the residents while another group burnt all the villages.

“I want to assure the general public that I am not going anywhere, I am now in Tombura despite the failure of the State Government to provide adequate security,”Renzi said.

On Thursday, Western Equatoria State Information Minster reported that the Paramount Chief MboribamuBaabeRenzi has rebelled against the government.