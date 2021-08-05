Paramount chief calls traditional leaders to work for peace

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

New Paramount Chief of Yei River County Court Joseph Brown Lo Mose is appealing to the traditional authorities to work for everlasting peace in the area and the country at large.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, Lo Mose said peace be realized with the collective efforts from local leaders.

“We are put as chiefs to bring peace. Peace will be realized if all of us work hard and live-in peace with civilians. It is written in the bible that blessed are the peace makers for they shall be called children of God. Let us all embrace peaceful coexistence,” the paramount chief said.

Chief Lo Mose urged them to cooperate with security personnel in converting crimes in their communities as they were trained on their roles.

He warned his fellow traditional leaders against involving in politics saying they should be none partisan.

He encouraged the local leaders to engage citizens in agricultural activities to boost the economy and livelihood of the people.

He appealed for peaceful coexistence among the entire population of Yei River County.

“I urge the chiefs to cooperate with security personnel in combating crimes in our communities as you are trained on your roles. I am appealing to all of you to embrace the spirit of peaceful coexistence. We should avoid hate speech and welcome everyone as it is your duty as a traditional leader to be exemplary to the community,” Chief Lo Mose said.

Last week the leadership of Yei River County organized a five-days conference for all the traditional authority leaders in all the Payams of the county to train them on their roles which ended with election of Joseph Brown Lo Mose as the paramount chief and appointed in a provisional order issued by commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa.