Panic grips Jubaat the sound of gunshots

By Nema Juma

Police in Juba confirmed the shooting that left people running from one place to another causing panic among the people

In an interview with Juba Monitor on phone, the spokesperson of the National Police Service, Maj. Gen Daniel Justin confirmed the incidence, saying that one of the officers residing in Hi Cinema was getting arrested but when he realized what was going on he stated firing however there was no confirmed casualty.

“There was an officer who was getting arrested by the army but he refused and started firing his gun, we were surprised by the shooting but when we went there, we found when they had arrested him,” Daniel said.

Attempts to reach the Army Spokesperson were futile by the time of press.