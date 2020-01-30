Paloch residents benefit from Chinese medical camp

By: China Medical Team

The China medical team in South Sudan provided free medical services to some 1000 people during a four-day medical camp in Paloch, Northern Upper Nile State.

The Chinese medics visited Paloch from January 14 to 17 and conducted free consultations and several surgical treatments for diseases like hernia and appendicitis.

The doctors also donated medicines to Paloch Friendship Hospital to cater for the medical needs of the community living in the oil producing region.

Since 2013, the China medical team has offered free medical services in South Sudan and also helped with the capacity building of health workers and medical students.

The seventh batch composed of 13 specialist doctors and two support staffs are currently stationed at Juba Teaching hospital, with routine outreach programs across the east African country.