“Paddle your own canoe,’’ should be a do, not a say.

By Agar Mayor Gai-Makoon

If you are in this part of the world called Africa, it is not a new thing that people are brought up in a way that every time, they look up to someone for help and even worse, they seek for destruction from somebody, somewhere. Though, both in the present and the past, we have got to have presidents, leaders of civil society organizations and people leading a social change coming out of this negative herd mentality in various ways and forms. It all started with establishment of Organization of African Unity, and then followed by other blocs. All aimed at making Africa an independent and a self-looking for, people in areas ranging from economics, politics, science and more importantly, setting a stage for a united black population. However, given all these attempts and moreover, by a few, well-educated and committed to the task, all we have always got in return are death (of the leaders), disunity and internal wars.

One would then ask, why is it so? Why is that given all our efforts for a people, so African and African-ethical driven, we always reflect a shadow that is different? And is it right for one to say that, the leaders so mentioned used (and continue to use) wrong means for the task?

Today, DIGGING OUT THE TRUTH, will have their view on this. But first-off, note this, ‘’ The world is wicked’’, and that, to tackle and triumph over through this wickedness, it needs wickedness—so external-pointed too, METHINKS. Let me break this statement. I strongly have believed and will continue to believe in the English Man’s theory of survival for the fittest. Here, I have learnt that every race for their-self and that if it robs another race of peace and prosperity for one another race to have same, that race would accept with joy and happiness to see the other race losing while they are gaining. So, it would not be wrong stating that one’s unity and peaceful existence is always the other-wise to the other. And so, are also a standing economy, strong political ideology and a humanity-minded science.

What therefore, must one always do to survive in this world where one’s economic, political and scientific death becomes a resurrection of others’ same somewhere? To answer this question, it is better to know the contemporary measuring sticks (of getting to fit). First being, protection of important information. Bearing in mind that your own self can be used against yourself, it is good that if Africa is to fit in this world, the world should always see our works, and not future plans. The fact that, they get our plans before they are done is one indication that, it is among the greatest reasons why we do not reach our goals. The results of this act are many including death of leaders and civil wars. So, minding our p’s and g’s is very important.

The other that DIGGING OUT THE TRUTH, dug out from the deepest low, is that one must always have a systemic way of doing things. With the knowledge that, life is chained and that one step leads to the other, it is good that as Africans let’s unite as South Sudanese, as Kenyans, as Nigerians and Africans at large.You cannot claim for a united Africa when at the lowest unit of Africa, there is no unity.

The third is hypocrisy and always say what we do not, or cannot do. It is so, a shame and pharisaical that our leaders given all the authority, and powers to effect any positive change at any level, have proven not different from the leads. They have become preachers instead of doers. And if so, truly we desire a united South Sudan, or Tanzania and later Africa, we demand that this statement,’’ Paddle your own canoe’’, should always be a do, and not a say.