Overview of South Sudan currency exchange

From 2011-2015 South Sudan enjoyed some kind of financial stability that was due to the smooth flow of oil to the consumers in the international markets, the oil prices were amazingly high. Our hard currency was in abundance. We had sufficient reserve and more economic activities. Every week the central bank would release millions of dollars to the financial markets, to the commercial banks and forex bureaus. Every South Sudanese was getting dollars easily. Through sick report, educational support and LC, we were really rich and were the most respected in the region and perhaps in Africa. Our currency was among the strongest currencies. That was under fixed exchange rate system. Not so long till we found ourselves in useless war that robbed both our currency’s value and our dignity so fast. Later we failed to produce more oil due to the crisis and later dried of dollars. We struggled to make ends meet, struggled to put the right economic or financial policies to rescue our economy. Thanks to the brilliant economists who advised the government to divert to a float exchange rate system to rescue the economy from collapsing. Some of us supported the move with believe that it was the best option at the time. Indeed, it is still the best option available. We did have some advices though. We requested some reserve limit in case the market faces shortage of supply. At least 3-4 billion USD should have been in disposal. Some kind of government intervention or regulation should have been observed as well. Elimination of the black market should have also been a must before dashing into the process. That is because the forces that would determine the rate of the exchange as it is the norm (supply and demand) should have been the official market i.e. financial sector that exclude the black market. What happened after that is a miscalculation, we rushed to a float exchange rate without adequate precautions. We allowed black market to thrive and proliferate. We didn’t enhance enough our non-oil revenue. Oil prices dropped to the worst level. We continued the war till we sensed hell! Nothing good happened. We depended on foreign trade heavily without supporting to local producers. I believe we still have time to fix this as politically done.

What is the way forward?

First, we stop calling it a black market. It is no longer black! From today onward let’s call it a dollar market or a green market and I would tell you why and how. I mentioned earlier that a black market is an illegal market, a market that operates without a watchdog or rules i.e. outside government control. It should be punishable by law. Never allowed to exist or operate. However, that didn’t happen, in fact the very people who are supposed to close it down or abandon it are the ones recognizing its existence not only that, but set their rate on its daily fluctuation. It seems the central bank is ok with that and totally happy with its existence, that is why every morning they ask their agents what is the black market rate, then rush to set the official rate accordingly. Ok, since that is the case then why don’t we embrace it and give it an official status? Why can’t we accept the truth that we fail to eliminate it. Since 2005 we have been fighting it but we miserably failed. How many police and military officers injured chasing these boys and failed to put an end to it. How many billions of dollars we injected into this market with a hope that it will be crashed just to release that we rejuvenate it? Mr. Governor, don’t you think that some hidden hands are behind this? Why don’t you think differently since dollar has sparked to the highest level in the history of this nation at your time? From my humble financial point, I think we can perfectly do that. I know a black market can’t be eliminated fully, we may not succeed in crashing it but we can try and I believe will be better than the present status. Recognize it and regulate it. Let it be an official market. Assemble all these boys and register them in groups as companies. Give them license and regulate them. Since you don’t give forex bureau any allocation and they either functional then these are the alternatives. Let’s be frank we never had creative bureau managers. What we had were individuals with lazy minds waiting for dollar allocations from the central bank during our green days. Now that we don’t have free dollars anymore they are gone. Those real job seekers and creative enough are they one now controlling the black market. By the way how big is the black market? Sir, I assure you, it is as small as Juba Town. This black market hurting our economy is being control by not more than five tycoons. Unfortunately, most of them if not all are foreigners. Imagine if you assemble the current dollar traders and force them to group as shareholders under a financial kind of a bureau, have them checked and monitored daily, hire financial experts to draw regulation strategy and enforce the rule of law to the fistful level, we might have some kind of a mind rest. These boys are headache, they are in Juba town, Konyokonyo market, suke Jebel, Custom and handful in Nimule border, Wau and other small towns. Believe me they can’t be crushed but they can be regulated and controlled. One of the reasons why we failed to crush them is because we don’t control their source of dollars. They got them from you (the central bank) indirectly, the got them from NGOs, UNMISS, GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ETC. I always say, we can fail to implement or enforce all the laws of this land except the financial laws, because if we do, that will be our hell, are we not facing it rough now? Think about how to organize, regulate and monitor the black market instead of continues and unsuccessful efforts to crush it.

About the Author.

Bak Barnaba Chol holds a doctorate in Finance from United States International University. He is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Juba. His areas of research interest are Banking, economics, entrepreneurship and finance. You can reach him via Email: alukchan@gmail.com Phone: 0929001008.