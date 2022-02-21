Over twenty people survived milk poison

By Fatuma Asha Ali

At least twenty-seven people are reported to have been poisoned in the milk they took on Wednesday during the last funeral rite in Mundri County, Western Equatorial State in Milimajey.

According to the Director-General for Ministry of Local government in western equatorial Benjamin who told Juba Monitor that people gathered in a funeral place in Milimajey area, it was the last funeral rite of a relative where they got poisoned but the case is still being traced, people want to know who exactly poisoned the milk.’’he added.

He narrated that according to what he heard, Milk was brought from the cattle camp to the funeral place by one of the relatives, on the first day all went well but on the second day, when they took it again, it resulted into vomiting and about twenty-seven people were rushed and admitted in Mundri Primary Health Care. However, most of them were discharged but two children who also suffered from malaria remained in the hospital. “Generally, everybody has recovered and they are all doing fine that is according to what I was told,’’ He added