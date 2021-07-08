Over Twenty (20) Women’s right champions discuss gender assessment process in Juba

By John Agok

At least over twenty (20) Women’s right champions yesterday conducted a workshop on faith based gender assessment process that drew participants from different organizations.

These institutions include, Episcopal Church, Seventh Days Adventist, Presbyterian Church, Islamic Council and the Pentecostal church.This workshop was conducted to equip the participants with advocacy skills to drive the change process.

Christian Agency for Peace and Development (CAPaD) in partnership with Faith to Action Network (F2A) convened a reflective training on faith based gender assessment process in strengthening women rights and gender equality from a human rights and faith perspective.

Peter Malir Biar the Executive Director for CAPaD revealed that, they are targeting these young women in three three states including Central Equatoria to reach out to other women in leadership amplify their voice through advocacy skills.

“ I would say that, these young women will be equipped with advocacy skills to enable them drive the change process and break the barriers of norms and culture that silent women’ voices”, he said.

Malir admitted that, the five years will enhance in championing women’s rights and strengthening their capacities from these areas.

“We encourage this five years project to empower women in leadership to be able to champion their rights in eliminating Sexual and Gender – Based Violence in the country”, he added.

ArabaJuma from Islamic Council embraced the training and pledged to extend her knowledge and skills to other platforms.

“We have learnt a lot in this training and we will carry out this knowledge and skills in raising awareness to our women in the community”, she said.

Nevertheless, Margret Lamunu the Director for Women and Children Ministries departments echoed that, she will continue to be the voice of voiceless.

“I will continue to speak on behalf of other women whom their voices are not being heard, as the leader in the church “, she stated.

The training is also expected to empower and diversify young women’s participation and amplify their voices to effectively influence decision making toward gender laws, policies, norms and practices related to integrity and equal participation.

The two days program is being supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherland government.