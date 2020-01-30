Over three houses burn in Munuki

By: Peter Gatkuoth

At least five houses caught fire when children were trying to burn garbage in the dust bin near the house in Munuki Block C yesterday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor from the scene, a resident of Munuki Block C, Oketa Charles said that the cause of the fire was when children set fire in the dustbin near the grass thatched house and then the wind blew it to other houses.

“Of course, the cause of fire was when the children set fire in the dustbin from there the fire started burning leaving five houses burnt to the ground,” Charles said.

He added that some of the houses were burnt completely including the prosperities inside like beds, mattresses, cooking materials and so many other things that got burnt.

“These people need help because now they don’t have house and there is need to assist them with tents and other supporting materials to sustain their living in this difficult situation,” he stated.

However the neighbor to the burned houses, Emmanuel Yonga said they were sitting under the tree and they saw the smoke and fire blowing up in the neighborhood.

“We started asking, is it fire or what and we ran to the scene were we got it, it was fire and we started helping our neighbors to stop the fire from going to other people’s homes till we finished,” Yonga said.

The South Sudan fire brigade service and United Nations (UN) fire brigade has contained the fire from exceeding to the other neighborhood of the burning houses and managed to fight. The house owners were the fire started declined to comment on the matter.