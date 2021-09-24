Over forty participants trained on customary law in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

At least fifty participants were trained on customary court in Yei River County of Central Equatoria to empower women and protect them against gender-based violence including access to justice and rule of law.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Mandela Dominic, a Lawyer working for the Initiative for Peace Communication Association explained that the training targeted peace building and conflict mitigation as well as security reform.

“The training is under a project IPCA to implement a project called just future project, and it has three pillars, one is peace building, security reform, and conflict mitigation.So, we realized that the training we are conducting now is under pillar of access to justice and rule of law and am the one implementing the project,” Dominic said.

He added that the, organization also ran programs on child protection, education, water hygiene and sanitation.

He revealed that, Initiative for Peace Communication operated in Central and Western Equatoria States, Western Bahr-el-ghazal, lakes and Jonglei State. The training was to draw the youths, women and traditional leaders together to remind them of their roles in regards to human rights.

He added that the training would enable the young people to understand the procedures of the juvenile system in the country.

He said that it would also help them understand the general concept of criminal procedures act 2008 and internal laws on arrest and detentions.

“The objective of the training is to draw these people to come together in one place, the youths, women and traditional leaders. For the chiefs they are going to be reminded on some of the legal actors that they are doing so that whatever they are doing should confine with human rights and it should also be of human rights defenders because they are proceeding in the court and the customary court is also connected to the county court,” said the lawyer.

The lawyer encouraged the youths to disseminate the knowledge gained from the training to the public.