Over 90 people trained on land ownership in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

At least 100 people have been trained on conflict resources and land ownership in Yei River County.

The three-day dialogue on peaceful coexistence for the community of Gemunu Boma of Yei town Payamstarted in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State.

The workshop targeted one hundred and sixty participants from churches and traditional leaders, Youths, women and government officials.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Peter Tibi executive Director of the organization said the dialogue would discuss issues affecting the community of Gemunu in the areas of conflict resources and land ownership.

He added that the forum would discuss modalities of peaceful coexistence among the people of the Boma and their neighboring communities.

“We are here to facilitate Gemunu community peace and dialogue forum that brings one hundred and sixty participants from within Yei and Juba including religious leaders, chiefs Youths, women and government officials to mainly discuss issues affecting Gemunu in the areas of conflict, resources and land ownership, return of people from refugee camps to peacefully coexistence with available citizens and the neighboring communities.

He revealed that the forum would provide recommendations and resolutions to the issues discussed during the course of the three-day training.

He mentioned drafting action plans by both the government representatives of the community members of Gemunu Boma.

Peter encouraged peaceful coexistence among the communities of Gemunu, Yei and South Sudan at large.

“The dialogue will be for three days and we hope to draft a peace charter that will be signed with the issues discussed recommendation, resolutions and commitment to this charter which will be shared. Their terms of reference, action plans of the government and community will be signed and implemented for sake of peaceful coexistence for the people of Gemunu and the neighboring communities and Yei River County at large, “disclosed the Reconcile International Official.

Resources Centre for civil leadership or Reconcile International has been engaging several communities in Yei and Lainya in dialogue to poster peace and reconciliation after the conflict that affected every citizen of the country.

The dialogue organized by resource Centre for civil leadership or reconcile international a faith-based organization started on Wednesday and was expected to conclude on Saturday.

In April 2021, reconcile international organized a similar dialogue for the community of Mukaya Payam of Lainya county for peaceful coexistence.