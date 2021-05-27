Over 840 persons with disabilities receive devices

By Bullen Bala Alexander

At least 840 people living with disabilities are set to benefit from Lual Deng Foundation’s (LDF) donation.

On Wednesday, Luol Deng Foundation and partners handed over 840 Disability Assistive DevicestoOVCI LA NOSTRA USRATUNA with the aim of distributing to persons with disabilities in Juba.

The Assistive Devices are including, 240 wheelchairs, 250 disability walkers, 200 walking cans and 150 crutches.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, Luol Deng the founder of the foundation said helping the persons with disabilities has been one of his number one agenda.

“I am happy to see myself partnering with organization that deals in helping people who could not able to help themselves especially people with special needs, they are part of our communities and shouldn’t be neglected,” Luol Deng said

However, he reiterated his commitment to continue supporting people with special needs and beyond.

Anna Laura Bigatti the country representative of OVCI ASRATUNA said Asratuna was established in the 1983 as rehabilitation center and since then they have been working with most venerable children and persons with disability with other partners.

“We really want to thank you for this partnership, we are really proud of you, it means you have recognized our work in improving lives of children with disabilities and other people with disabilities in the country,”

She said the partnership with Luol Deng Foundation will help more people to have those assistive devices which will make them to have concrete steps in improving their lives.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Luol Deng Foundation Arek AjouDeng said the current donation was targeting over 800 people with disability in the country.

She said the foundation have more disabilities devices which need to be brought to the country but need support from other partners in order to bring other devices in to the country.

“We have more disabilities assistive devices out there but we need government and other partners to find us in order for those devices to come in the country, we really need the donors to support us,” Ms. Ajou said.