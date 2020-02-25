Over 800 unified police women receive basic materials

By: Sheila Ponnie

Women Monthly Forum, a coalition of women organizations working in the country and Women Police donated basic needs to women and children in the Rejaf police training center in Juba during the weekend.

This came up as a result of the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission’s (R-JMEC) visit led by the Interim Chairperson a week ago where some of the women raised a lot of issues that they undergo during the training saying most of them came from different cantonment areas to the training center without anything because they were informed that they would find everything set at the training center however, that wasn’t the case.

Mary Justo, Women representative working with Women Monthly Forum during the donation on Saturday in Rejaf training center said they came up with the idea of contributing some few items as a result of the police women in the training centers who urged for help due to the challenges they were going through.

The women groups donated food items, clothes for women and children, washing soap, pads, and bed sheets, cups and many others.

Lily Peter, one of the women activists advised women to keep up with the courage that they have despite the challenges they are going through.

“Women must rule South Sudan, we women are very powerful people, therefore love your nation so that it stabilizes.

Betty Sunday, Chairperson Women Monthly Forum explained that after her visit to the facility together with R-JMEC and seeing the poor living condition of the women in the training center, she thought it was high time to show the women that they were not alone.

“What we did is to show the women that they are not going through the hardship alone but rather we wanted to encourage them to know that they are not alone, therefore we as women Monthly Forum, Women Coalition and well-wishers decided to come together and provide them with what we could manage to give them,” she said.

Sunday also urged all the peace partners and the Government in South Sudan to provide help to the women in the training centers.

“What we did is a way of passing a message to the government and all parties to peace agreement that those women were taken with their children, the pregnant and old women need to be looked after,” Betty said.

Article 2.4.10 of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, states that the Disarmament, Demobilization and R-Integration Commission shall be reconstituted within 30 days following the signing of the agreement, However, Sunday question why they are not starting their process.

“The DDR is supposed to start their process because pregnant women are not supposed to be taken to the training center, breast feeding mothers and old women, besides at the end of the day, they are just made to sit down and not undergoing training. That is torturing,” she said.

The R-ARCSS states that DDR of persons with special needs that are ineligible, or not willing to serve in the unified army shall commence at the beginning of the pre-transitional period and continue in parallel with the unification process.

“And for those women who are giving birth there, that environment is not conductive for women to give birth, there is no washroom, the hospital lacks medicines, those women are in need of help,” she said.

Peter Fosiya, one of the trainers expressed her happiness saying that what the women have done was something unexpected.

“The women have really surprised us, this has never happened before, we are very grateful this items are going to push us for some good days ahead,” Peter expressed her happiness.

She added that the items being brought where enough however some people missed because the women failed to organize on how to distribute them.

Cecilia, one of the police women being trained at the center said that she loved her work and she was proud of being a police woman however they were going through tough times.

“We sleep on the floor, we don’t have mattresses, bed sheets or even mosquito nets and yet some of us here have children and others are pregnant and we stay without food from morning till noon,” she said.

She said she was happy to see that women turned up with a lot of basic needs to be given to them.

“This is something most of us didn’t expect, I am very happy I can now wash my cloths using soap,” she said.

Two weeks ago, instructors at Rejaf unified police training center said two trainees died in the military clinic due to poor living conditions.

The two policemen also died from poor hygiene and lack of enough medication.

Rejaf training center currently accommodates about 800 thousand unified forces that were brought from various states as part of the training and unification of the forces.