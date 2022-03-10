Over 80 participants attend Transitional Justice Forum in Juba

By John Agok

National Transitional Justice yesterday conducted a transitional justice forum training under the theme speed up implementation of the three Transitional Justice Mechanism of R-ARCSS chapter (V) for peaceful South Sudan.

The major aim of the forum was to alert people on the recommendations and the challenges facing the Country in regard to the slow speed towards implementing the peace agreement.

The forum was attended by 89 participants trained on the state of the national transitional justice in regard to handling issues to do with gender-based violence and discrimination as well as holding perpetrators accountable.

Speaking during the session, the National Consultant justice Ajonye Perpetua, who presented Women in the Justice Transitional Forum which drew a number of at least 89 participants from academia , CSO , faith base organization and media personnel, highlighted key recommendations and challenges in Transitional Justice Mechanism.

“We are having myriad Challenges in Transitional Justice and Gender in regards to exacerbating situation of Sexual violence and Gender Based Violence (SRGBV) . The cases of incest has soared high in the Country, as we are now pursuing two cases of incest in Court that dragged in Military Generals as perpetrators”, she noted.

She also emphasized on sluggish implementation of Transitional Justice and Gender due to lack of political will from political elites who make decisions on behalf of public. Also lack of recorded tangible evidences of sexual violence as required by Hybrid Court.

” Due to lack of recorded evidence for rape cases for instance, to be prove before the court of law, Challenge on female gender who are illiterate could not able to document evidences of sexual violence before the court”, she stated.

In his part, the Chair of South Sudan Laws Society Justice John Clement Kuc echoed on Nairobi Conference resolutions in regards to establish Hybrid Court supposedly to prosecute perpetrators for Transitional Justice Mechanism.

” We elaborated a lot issues on Transitional Justice to Nairobi Conference resolutions, including freedom of speech and expression, assembly and civic space as well. Gender inclusivity is being paralyzed by male-dominated society who undermine or deprived Women’s rights”, he said.

Furthermore, Rev.James Ninrew presented the Nairobi Conference report on Transitional Justice Mechanism to participants, touching on meaningful inclusion and Citizens, Political elites and security actors into account throughout contribution.

” There should be conducive environment by expanding Civic Space for Transitional Justice to get good resolutions. Thereabouts should be able to mobilize financial aid and technical support, since only last month the little budget was allocated to Transitional Justice. There should be urgent reparations method is needed to compensate losses occurred”, he stated.

The Chapter V at clause 1 and 5 in R-ARCSS stated that, R-TGONU commit to fully co-operate with UN and African Commission on People Human Rights. The principle of law also states that, the mandate of Rights and freedom ended up in where your nose end, beyond you are stepping into someone’s rights and obligations.

The event was organized by Dialogue Research Institute (DRI) with support from UNMISS Human Rights Department.