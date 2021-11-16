jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, November 16th, 2021
HomeNewsOver 80 nurses complete their licensing exams in Yambio
News

Over 80 nurses complete their licensing exams in Yambio

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Barak John

At least eighty -three 83 students at Yambio Science Health Institute have conclude dtheir licencing examination after completing three years in the college.

The candidates were from the college of Clinical officers, Nursing, Midwifery and Lab technician.

Speaking to media yesterday, the State Minister of Health in Western Equatoria State, James AduVotoki, underscored the importance of the Health Institute in Yambio, saying there is shortage of health workers in the State, but with this institute, it would produce many Health workers to fill the gaps at the various health centres across the State.

“We have shortage of Health workers in our health facilities; we also have shortage of qualified health workers. In a facility you can see 18 staff, with only one qualified who runs two to three different duties, so when they finish they will go and help us in those facilities” Adu stated.

Dr Filbert Yangadayo, the principal for Yambio Science Health Institute, said the Candidates were prepared well in the last three years to sit for their licencing Examination. He said the examination would run up to 21th of November.

This is the third batch of the students sitting in the same institute since its establishment in 2016.

You Might Also Like

News

THIRTY-Female MPs to visit Kenya, Rwanda

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Mary Nawal Martin yesterday stated that 30 female parliamentarians were expected to visit Rwanda and Kenya with the first group leaving on on 20th of November for Nairobi. The second group leaves the country on 29th November for Kigali. The visit is to allow the MPs to learn from their MPs counterparts from Kenya and Rwanda. Addressing the Media Nawal said that the visit was to allow the MPs to obtain new knowledge and to introduced new strategies after the trip...
News

Garbage everywhere on Juba streets

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By John Akoon Dau The streets are becoming filthy with garbage, open manholes and dotted places with horrible smelling corpses of dogs.  Along the sites of Gudele, Munuki, Jebel market and Custom Park, heaps of garbage were dumped on the roads and were not removed for many weeks now.  In the absence of bins, the residents dump the garbage on the streets. This increasingly contribute to the overcrowding of garbage everywhere on the streets of Juba. With these shameful sights of garbage across the streets of juba, the garbage reflects...
error: Content is protected !!