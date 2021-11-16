Over 80 nurses complete their licensing exams in Yambio

By Barak John

At least eighty -three 83 students at Yambio Science Health Institute have conclude dtheir licencing examination after completing three years in the college.

The candidates were from the college of Clinical officers, Nursing, Midwifery and Lab technician.

Speaking to media yesterday, the State Minister of Health in Western Equatoria State, James AduVotoki, underscored the importance of the Health Institute in Yambio, saying there is shortage of health workers in the State, but with this institute, it would produce many Health workers to fill the gaps at the various health centres across the State.

“We have shortage of Health workers in our health facilities; we also have shortage of qualified health workers. In a facility you can see 18 staff, with only one qualified who runs two to three different duties, so when they finish they will go and help us in those facilities” Adu stated.

Dr Filbert Yangadayo, the principal for Yambio Science Health Institute, said the Candidates were prepared well in the last three years to sit for their licencing Examination. He said the examination would run up to 21th of November.

This is the third batch of the students sitting in the same institute since its establishment in 2016.