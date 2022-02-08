Over 700 candidates start mock exams in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

At least more than 761 Secondary schools candidates from various schools have officially started the mock exam in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State.

Juan Margret Lomora, Yei River County Inspector of secondary schools said the examination is meant to test the capability of the students.

She adds the exams will help find out teachers’ and students’ weaknesses in order to provide a way forward to improve for the final exams.

“Mock is not to find out what students are doing but it is to realize teachers and students’ weakness in order to provide a way forward for better performance of the candidates. We started with a briefing on Friday last week and began the exams with English language today and will conclude with mathematics on Thursday,”.

At the same time, Abinzer Richard Wenger, Chief Invigilator at center B explained that the mock examinations were meant to prepare the candidates for the final exams.

He said joint mock examinations help students to exercise their strengths and weakness in order for teachers to correct the areas of weakness after exams.

“The major intention of the mock exams is to prepare our learners for the final exams because we realize that if students sit for joint exams mocks is better to exercise their strengths and weakness so that where there is weakness, teachers correct after the exams,” explains the chief invigilator.

Meanwhile Lasuba James Francis, Chairperson of Yei secondary schools’ joint mock examinations revealed that out of four hundred sixty-five candidates attending the mock exams, two hundred ninety-six are boys and one hundred sixty-nine girls.

He added that out of the four hundred sixty-five students sitting for the mock, two hundred eighteen students doing sciences and two hundred forty-seven are offering arts.

Lasuba mentioned that the mock exams improved and increased the performance of the candidates which resulted to increased percentage pass for the last year’s candidates.

“We have registered a number of two hundred ninety-six boys and one hundred sixty-nine girls. Out of this population, we have two hundred eighteen students doing sciences and two hundred forty-seven sitting for arts. All together have got four hundred sixty-five candidates sitting for these mock exams. At least each and every year we are able to examine the students jointly and it has improved the performance of the students that is why if look at last year, the percentage pass increased and this is because of the mock exams,” testified the examination chairperson.

James called on teachers in greater Yei to put more efforts to improve students’ performance.

He described Yei as a center of academic excellence providing quality students to different universities in the world.

Yesterday, various schools attended the mock examinations included St Joseph secondary, Yei day, Immanuel model, Emmanuel Christian academy, Nehemiah academy, Nile high Excel international, Yei Hall and St Paul secondary schools respectively. The mock exams which started with English language on Monday is expected to conclude with mathematics on Thursday this week.