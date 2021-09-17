Over 65 Youths trained on conflict mitigation in Lainya.

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

At least seventy young people had undergone a five-day conflict mitigation and skills acquiring training in Lainya County of Central Equatoria state.

The training organized by Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative targeted all the Youths from the Payams of Lainya County.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the press Secretary in the office of the Commissioner Bida Lokonyume said that the training was to encourage young people to denounce violence and work towards peace and development of the County, state and country at large.

‘This training will cover peace building, conflict management and business entrepreneurial skills.We have the Payam Youths training in Lainya County for five days and it targets the Youths in the five Payams of the County,”

He added that the training focusedon peace building, conflict management and business entrepreneurship skills. It was the second batch of the training and the commissioner during opening of the workshop encouraged the young people to denounce violence and focus on the development of the County, state or country at large. He also requested Whitaker peace and development initiative to engage the youths in business empowerment to discourage them from destructive activities.

Meanwhile William Ongoro peter, a conflict resolution and peace building expert working for WPDI said, the youths had been trained for over two years, equipped and specialized in conducting peace building, conflict resolution and business entrepreneurship trainings in the county’s payams.

William cited that the trained youths would extend the knowledge to others and form a vibrant peace maker’s network to address communal challenges and demands.

“Indeed, the benefit is that, the acquired conflict resolution and peace building skills through this training, they will be able to roll it out to other youths who will also have other opportunities, but also it is a way of forming a vibrant network of youths who are peace makers who will work and address some of the local problems in their communities. So, these Youths will be empowered with skills to identify basic ideas and projects that are really serving the needs of the communities, “commented Ongoro.

The five days training that started on Wednesday and expected to conclude on Friday, drew youths from Wuji, kupera, Kenyi, Mukaya and Lainya Payams respectively.