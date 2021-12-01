Over 60Local Football coaches graduated CAF-D license

By John Agok

Juba Local Football Association (JLFA) in collaboration with South Sudan football Association (SSFA) graduated 67 local coaches including one female with CAF-D license in Juba over the weekend.

While addressing the occasion, the Chairman of Juba Local Football Association, Mr. John Lado urged the national football governing body, SSFA to extend more support in the area of trainings.

“Our coaches need to be trained so that they can perform their duties professionally and this calls for every stakeholders’ support,” Ladosaid.

Meanwhile on his part, the senior national team Coach, Stefano Cusin encouraged the coaches to work hard and get to watch latest coaching skills on YouTube.

“I will be happy to work with set of new coaches and learn as well from them,” the Italian head Coach emphasized.

SSFA Vice President Charles Udwar who was present, assured of his institution’s readiness in extending hand of support to local football associations in every aspect.

Udwar went on to confirm that there was a plan in place to increase the number of coaches with different levels of licenses.

“I think at this juncture the Football federation will be complacent with these number of coaches trained. We will not increase more coaches to be train again,” he said.

According to Udwar, South Sudan currently has 700 coaches with D – License, 3 with C – License and only 1 with B – License.