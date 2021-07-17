Over 60 police personnel promoted to new ranks

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

At least 62 police personnel were promoted to new ranks in Yei River County of Central Equatorial State on Thursday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview on Thursday, Yei County acting police inspector Maj Jimmy Lomoro Cosmas said the promoted law implementers are in the department of police custom and immigration.

“We have sixty-two police promoted to new ranks. Police custom and immigration are one department so today we are enjoying together here to celebrate our promotion. We are grateful to president Salva Kiir Mayardit for accepting our promotion. We are happy for the move,” said Maj. Jimmy.

The acting inspector of police expressed commitment and readiness to work with county authorities in order to maintain law and order.

Maj. Jimmy said that the promotion will encourage hard work in the police department. He advised his colleagues who were not promoted to be patient and work hard in order to be promoted as well.

He extended his appreciation to the civil population for collaborating with them and promised to protect them as it is their (the police) duty and obligation to protect their lives and properties.

“We shall stand together with our county commissioner, state governor and the presidency. When a new child is born, the entire clan becomes happy and celebrate the birth of the new child. So,I want to encourage my fellow colleagues who are not promoted to work hard in order to achieve this level. I call upon the country’s leadership to stand and support the work of the police to maintain law and order,” appealed the acting police inspector.

Meanwhile, Mary Ataku, the acting director of traffic police expressed happiness for her promotion and appreciatedPresident Kiir for approving their promotion.

“I am happy today for our president for promoting the police personnel. It is my first time to have such excitement for being promoted. Let God keep doing his work and bless our leaders to move our country forward,”she said.