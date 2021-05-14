Over 50Chiefs for peace as dialogue kicks off

By John Agok

Over 50 Chiefs from three counties of Lakes State camped together to seek peaceful solutions to communities often bedeviled by inter-communal conflicts.

The three days peace conference was organized by both state government leadership and United Nation Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Yirol West County yesterday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, BolAcinbaaithe Chairperson for Peace and Reconciliation in Lakes State revealed that, they were tasked to bring together chiefs from grassroots levels to map out amicable solutions to frequent violence in the community.

“The conference will focus on identifying the root causes of communal conflicts, to assess the damage it has inflicted on people’s lives and on how they should be addressed as well as formulating a strong security and peace mechanism,” he said.

Acinbaaialso noted that, it was the government’s sole responsibility to seek opinions aimed at finding solutions that had seen the state ran into rampant insecurity.

“The government of Lakes State is obliged to seek opinions in this state of affairs so that amicable solution is reached and security rolled out to ensure social cohesion and peaceful co-existence not only among greater Yirol communities but also with the neighboring states and other counties of greater lakes state. The area has been marred by inter and intra sectional conflicts characterized by cattle raiding, revenge killing road robbery and wanton looting of property over the last few years,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Sultan ReechditAnyieth Reech the paramount chief in Yirol East County disclosed that they would be brainstorming on challenges facing them as chiefs and to find the way forward.

“We are here to brainstorm and share our experiences on how to find solutions to all these challenges that created fear among citizens of the three counties”, he said.

Reech urged the government to punishment culprits and also speed up justice for those apprehended to help curb down crimes in the area.

“We need the government to expedite the court cases for justice to prevail. This will help curb down crimes. Some people continues in crimes due to lack of justice given to the victims “, he added.

The conference was attended by state governor and UNMISS team that support and coordinate the peace in the state.